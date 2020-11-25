Bright Nights at Forest Park to open Wednesday, with COVID-19 precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A classic western Massachusetts tradition gets going again for 2020 on Wednesday night, but like everything else during the pandemic, there will be a couple of small changes to Bright Nights at Forest Park this year.

The main Bright Nights experience; driving through the extensive display of holiday lights, is the same. This year, however, there will not be any walk-up attractions associated with the event; visitors must remain in their cars at all times.

The gates will open at 4:45 P.M. Thursday, and you must buy a ticket in advance. These can be purchased online, or at Big Y stores.

Due to Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 order, the Sumner Avenue gates will close nightly at 8:45 P.M., so that visitors will be able to exit the attraction by 9:30 P.M.

Here are some other important notes:

Tickets to Bright Nights at Forest Park are general admission and non-refundable; discounted tickets will only be accepted on specified dates. ($10 tickets on Tuesday Dec. 1 and Dec. 8; Free admission to frontline workers on Nov. 30; Free admission for military and emergency responders on Dec. 2).

Restrooms are available for emergency use only, and are located near the entrance.

Masks must be worn when interacting with others, including in restrooms, and when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Bright Nights at Forest Park runs through January 6.