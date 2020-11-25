Bright Nights at Forest Park to open Wednesday, with COVID-19 precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A classic western Massachusetts tradition gets going again for 2020 on Wednesday night, but like everything else during the pandemic, there will be a couple of small changes to Bright Nights at Forest Park this year.
The main Bright Nights experience; driving through the extensive display of holiday lights, is the same. This year, however, there will not be any walk-up attractions associated with the event; visitors must remain in their cars at all times.
The gates will open at 4:45 P.M. Thursday, and you must buy a ticket in advance. These can be purchased online, or at Big Y stores.
Due to Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 order, the Sumner Avenue gates will close nightly at 8:45 P.M., so that visitors will be able to exit the attraction by 9:30 P.M.
Here are some other important notes:
- Tickets to Bright Nights at Forest Park are general admission and non-refundable; discounted tickets will only be accepted on specified dates. ($10 tickets on Tuesday Dec. 1 and Dec. 8; Free admission to frontline workers on Nov. 30; Free admission for military and emergency responders on Dec. 2).
- Restrooms are available for emergency use only, and are located near the entrance.
- Masks must be worn when interacting with others, including in restrooms, and when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Bright Nights at Forest Park runs through January 6.