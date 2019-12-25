Bright Nights celebrates 25th season milestone

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park is celebrating major milestones throughout its 25th season.

Over 25,000 cars have visited the light display this season alone. Bright Nights is celebrating it’s 25th season so, in honor of that, the 25th, 250th, 2,500th and now the 25,000th car is being recognized.

Visitors weren’t surprised to learn about the number of cars visiting Forest Park. Local residents, such as Chau Van of West Springfield told 22News what makes Bright Nights so special.

“Well, I think because it’s beautiful it’s a lot of lights and it brings the spirit to the family and I think that’s why everyone comes and joins,” said Van.

Over six million people have visited Bright Nights since it opened 25 years ago.