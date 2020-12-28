Bright Nights enters final two weeks of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every night has been a Bright Night at Forest Park in Springfield since the end of November. Bright nights is now in its final two weeks.

Police and Park department employees have grown accustomed to the long line of cars waiting to enter the park to gaze at the elaborate light show. Many visitors wait for the nights just prior to, and right after Christmas day to enhance the spirit of the holiday season.

The Pillai family made the trip from Fairfield, Connecticut for their first Bright nights visit.

Seema Pillai told 22News, “This is the perfect way to enjoy the holiday. You are by your self with the family in the car and you are socially distanced. I think it is the perfect holiday celebration for all of us together.”

Bright Nights at Forest Park will continue to illuminate Forest Park for this Christmas season until the night of January 6. If you’ve never been to Bright Nights recently, you still have time.