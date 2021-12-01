Bright Nights honoring military and first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Admission to Bright Nights in Forest Park will be free for all active military, law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians Wednesday.

Bright Nights Military and First Responder Night is being held from 5 to 9 p.m. Also included are Front Line Workers, from doctors and nurses, to grocery store employees, mail and package services, child care workers, bus drivers, and others who are serving the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The entrance of Bright Nights, which is celebrating its 27th year, will be lined with American Flags in honor of those serving our community and country. Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and leaders in the military, law enforcement, fire and emergency services to greet everyone.

“We have a lot of people to thank,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “Soldiers, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and as well as the front line workers who have sacrificed beyond what we can ever imagine during the COVID-19 pandemic. A drive through Bright Nights at Forest Park is just a small token of our appreciation.’