SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – USA Today has nominated Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield in its’ Top 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

The nomination is for “Best Public Holiday Lights Display” and it’s the fourth year Bright Nights has been nominated. The Spirit of Springfield, who puts on the lighting display each year is calling on its fans to vote for Bright Nights for this award. People have until December 16th to do that.