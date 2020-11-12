Bright Nights offering frontline essential workers, military and emergency responders free admission

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park announced Thursday that frontline workers will be given complimentary admission for their sacrifices during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Frontline essential workers will be able to drive through Bright Nights for free on Monday, November 30, a night that was traditionally held for the Bright Nights 5K Road Race that will now be held virtually this year.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Bright Nights, frontline workers are employees within essential industries who must have to physically show up to their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include but are not limited to bus drivers, postal carriers, grocery store workers, and jobs in childcare, delivery services, healthcare, maintenance, pharmacy, public works, and transportation.

Military and emergency responders will be able to drive through for free on Wednesday, December 2. Active military, law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and their families will be given free admission thanks to the generous support of the NiSource Charitable Foundation.

Bright Nights at Forest Park will open November 25 and go to January 6, 2021. Admission will be held from 4:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Visitors must remain in their vehicles throughout the experience, and masks must be worn.

Limited quantities of discounted tickets will be available for opening night on November 25 for $6 per car. December 1 and December 8, discount tickets will be $10 per car. Regular admission is $23 per car.

To keep guests safe, the gift shop, amusement rides, horse-drawn wagon, carriage rides, and visits with and Supper with Santa will not be available. The Bright Nights Gift Store will be open at the Springfield Visitors Center on Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will be closed holidays. Bright Nights Loyalty card members will receive a 25% discount on Bright Nights merchandise.

Santa and Boomer Claus, the Springfield Thunderbirds mascot, will make appearances throughout the season. They will be waving to visitors as they enter Bright Nights.

For more information visit brightnights.org.