Bright Nights offers frontline workers free admission

Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the rain, frontline workers across western Massachusetts were honored in Springfield Monday night.

Bright Nights at Forest Park gave free admission to frontline workers Monday night. The city says frontline workers are employees within essential industries who have to physically show up to their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of cars lined up to see the attractions with Mayor Sarno in attendance.

Springfield resident, Tara Batistelli told 22News, “Our work gave us as long as we show our ID it was a free night so I grabbed the family and I thought it would be a nice night even in the rain.”

Military and emergency responders will be able to drive through for free on Wednesday, December 2.

