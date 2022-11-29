SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the rain and strong gusty winds on Wednesday, the salute to military and emergency first responders at Bright Nights at Forest Park has been postponed.

The admission to Bright Nights in Forest Park will be free for all active military, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians have been rescheduled to Wednesday, December 7th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Bright Nights Military and First Responder Night include members of the U. S. Armed Forces, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service personnel.

“We have a lot of people to thank,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “Soldiers, veterans, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and the family members who support them. A drive through Bright Nights at Forest Park is just a small token of our appreciation.”

The entrance of Bright Nights, which is celebrating its 28th year, will be lined with American Flags in honor of those serving our community and country. Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined by Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and leaders in the military, law enforcement, fire, and emergency services to greet everyone.

Bright Nights at Forest Park is open through January 1, 2023, tickets must be purchased in advance, online, or at Big Y World Class Markets.