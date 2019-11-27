Bright Nights to shine Wednesday night, beginning 25th season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is one day away, and the holiday spirit is in the air in Springfield. Bright Nights at Forest Park, one of the area’s most beloved holiday traditions, lights up for its 25th season at 5:00 Wednesday night.

The display grows every year, adding more lights and attractions, and this year, they will illuminate more than 675,000 lights. More than 5 million visitors have experienced the local tradition since it started back in 1995.

Wednesday night at 5:00, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined by Santa Claus to count down and flip the switch to begin the season. The 25th and 250th cars to pass through the entrance will receive Bright Nights-themed “swag bags” from local businesses.

Entry is only $6.00 Wednesday night; a throwback to the original admission price back in 1995.

The annual event is a collaboration between the Spirit of Springfield- the organization responsible for other major community events, including the Parade of the Big Balloons, the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, and the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks- and the City of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department.