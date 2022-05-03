SPRINGFIELD, Mass – State Senator Adam Gomez and members of the Springfield Delegation announced that there will be a check presentation and funding announcement for the Brightwood Clinic on Monday, May 9.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Office of Senator Adam Gomez, During the FY22 Senate Budget Debate, Senator Gomez secured $50,000 for Brightwood Clinic to help in outreach related to the 2019 novel coronavirus in the neighborhoods served by the clinic, including in the North End of the city.

This funding survived the state budget process and was included in the final Fiscal Year 2022 State Budget, and was signed into law by the Governor. This check event celebrates funding that will directly go to the program.

The event is taking place at 380 Plainfield Street, the organization’s location, and will begin at 10:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.