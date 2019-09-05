Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School breaks ground in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A history-making $82 million elementary school will rise in the North End of Springfield.

The new Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School will replace the more than 100-year-old Brightwood Elementary school built in 1898, and Lincoln Elementary School constructed in 1910.

It will be located on Plainfield Street, on the grounds of the Chestnut Accelerated Middle School. During the groundbreaking for the new complex, neighborhood residents hailed its possibilities.

Felicita Vera told 22News, “I’m so happy and proud that we have this for kids, my grandkids and more grandkids.”

Brightwood Elementary School alumni spoke of the welcoming environment that helped mold their positive start as productive citizens.

“It was good because it had a diversity of people. It just wasn’t one kind,” said Eli Santini of Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, the construction of the new school replacing two longtime neighborhood schools is history-making.

“You know what neighborhood schools mean, this is the first of its kind we’re doing in the commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Mayor Sarno.

With the state contributing more than half the $82 million cost, the Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School will be completed within two years.