Brimfield Antique Flea Market coming back in May

BROMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mark your calendars, the Brimfield Fair and Antique Show returns May 11 through May 16.

Rusty Corriveau, the owner of Brimfield Auction Acres expects hundreds of dealers of antiques to take advantage of the revised regulations permitting the fair to reopen after it’s year long hiatus. He was just a child when Brimfield became the antique and collectable capital of America in 1959. He believes safety concerns have been met permitting the return of collectors from around the world.

“Our Board of Health working with the state changed some of the guidelines now we’re going to have 325 coming and we’re better equipped to deal with the COVID-19.” Rusty Corriveau

It remains to be seen whether the crowds will be as robust when the fair reopens next month. As Rusty Corriveau has observed during his long relationship with antique lovers, there’s some about a sought after item of a certain age.

“What I really enjoy about these antiques, they all have a story to tell. A story to go along with it, very unique and very interesting and they come from all over to tell their story.” Rusty Corriveau

Rusty Corriveau expects hundreds of antique dealers to help celebrate the return of the Brimfield Fair next month. We’ll have to wait and see how many antique lovers from western Massachusetts and across the oceans venture to the place where you can find the most unusual things.