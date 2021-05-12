Brimfield Antique Flea Market opens first time since pandemic began

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield Antique Flea Market is back Wednesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelations of large events in 2020.

The four-day show will be held at 35 Main Street in Brimfield from Wednesday, May 12 to Saturday, May 15. This show is the only one out of 22 shows put on by Brimfield Antique Shows to be held so far this year.

This year’s show will be a smaller show and will follow all of Massachusetts’ COVID-19 guidelines. Guests are required to wear masks outdoors and food must be consumed while seated.

The show starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday and goes until 4 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the Brimfield Antique Flea Market website, the hours vary depending on which show field guests plan on visiting. On opening day, many booths opened earlier around 6 a.m. to accommodate the early birds.







The following shows will not be opening in May due to regulations mandated by the state but are planning to open for July 13-18 and September 7-12: