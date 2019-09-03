Breaking News
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition and end open carry in stores
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian as it heads toward the East Coast

Brimfield Antique Flea Market’s last show of season to end Sunday

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
brimfield flea market_1525899570658.jpg.jpg

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Thousands of antique lovers worldwide are visiting western Massachusetts this week for the last show of the Brimfield Antique Flea Market.

Visitors began pouring in Tuesday to the more than mile-long series of tents along route 20.

They treasure everything from a vintage storefront sign to a piece of vintage furniture they can swear they once saw in a New York City antique shop.

Daleann Shultz owner of the Red Barn in Brimfield grew up in this atmosphere.

She’s in no way fearful of competition from the internet.

“Online you would not even know what to search for because there’s such a vast amount of things here. It’s everything, anything, there’s something for everybody,” Shultz said.

This final week of the Brimfield Antique Flea Market season runs until Sunday night.

Brimfield Antique Flea Market will be held from Tuesday, September 3 thru Sunday, September 8. Come shop with thousands…

Posted by Brimfield Antique Flea Markets Guide on Monday, September 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories