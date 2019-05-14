Brimfield Antique Show begins its 59th season

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People are coming from all over America and the world to the 59th annual Brimfield Antique Show to buy that special something they’ve always wanted or fallen in love with at first sight.

Melonie Beaty came all the way from Sumpter, South Carolina. To her, buying something exotic online can’t compare with buying an item that you can touch and inspect first hand.

“You want to see what you buy,” Beaty said. “If you like it, you buy it. If you don’t like it, you don’t buy it. You don’t know what you’re going to get. It’s very rare where it’s the same as you thought it was.”

DaleAnn Smith of Brimfield has been selling a wide range of collectibles for three years. She claims the internet has made her customers smarter shoppers and kept exhibitors on their toes.

“People will look things up on their phones when you give them a price,” Smith explained. “They want to check to see if that is accurate. But for the most part, when you’re buying, it’s the experience too. So it’s a real experience here.”

This first edition of the 2019 Brimfield Flea Market and Antique Show fair runs through Sunday. 2019’s second 5-day run of America’s oldest antique market starts July 9 and then again September 3 through Labor Day weekend.

