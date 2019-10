BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield man who died in the head-on crash last week has been identified.

58-years-old William Visneau was killed on route 20 near New Holland Road Friday.

The crash involved a 2019 Nissan Versa and a 2015 Volvo S60. Visneau was in the Nissan.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is still not known.