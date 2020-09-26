Brimfield Fire Department receives $40,000 worth of new equipment

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Movie Actor Gary Sinise who began a non-profit nine years ago benefitting veterans and first responders has made a significant contribution to the Brimfield Fire Department.

Brimfield firefighters Saturday put on display the 40-thousand-dollars worth of new firefighting equipment including the state-of-the-art Jaws of life.

Deputy fire chief Jim Donovan told 22News, the new gear is replacing 20-year-old equipment.

Deputy Donovan saluted the Sinise foundation for taking steps to deliver this equipment in a matter of weeks when ordinarily it might take up to a year.