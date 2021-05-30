Brimfield holds Memorial Day ceremony and parade

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Brimfield held a Memorial Day ceremony Sunday afternoon to remember the veterans from the town that served our country.

Town members gathered to the town hall around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon where current and past veterans were thanks for their service. The ceremony included speeches from 6th graders, a local historian and guest speakers State Representative Todd Smola and State Senator Anne Gobi.

Following the ceremony, Taps was played outside the town hall as the flag was raised. A parade also followed the event through the town. You can watch the full ceremony in the video above.