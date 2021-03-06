Brimfield Police arrest alleged drunk driver on Palmer Road

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield Police Department reported an alleged drunk driver swerving in Palmer Road on Friday afternoon.

According to BPD around 5:00 pm, they received a report of an erratic driver swerving all over the road.

A police officer located the car on Palmer Road and saw the driver was making several lane violations.

The officer determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and attempted to place the driver under arrest.

The driver identified as Ryan Botta from West Brookfield, resisted the arrest but the officer used his taser and took him into custody without any injury to himself or Botta.

The 38-year old has been arrested and is being charged with:

Marked Lanes Violation

Operating under the Influence

Alcohol 2nd Offense

Negligent Operation of a MV

Resisting Arrest

According to the Brimfield Police, Botta will be arraigned on Monday at Palmer District Court.