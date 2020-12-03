Brimfield police arrested 6 people involved in motor vehicle violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Springfield police released additional information Thursday after two men were arrested on Wednesday afternoon that led police on a car chase.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Narcotic Detectives received information from the probation department that 21-year-old Anthony Domino was allegedly in possession of two firearms. Detectives arrived at a Chestnut Street apartment and saw a duffle bag that was tossed from the 6th floor.