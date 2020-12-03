Brimfield police arrested 6 people involved in motor vehicle violations

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The police department released information on several recent arrests in the Town of Brimfield including two police pursuits.
- November 8 at around 7:00 p.m., 20-year-old Sedrick Franco of Haverhill was summonsed and charged with failing to stop for the police, failing to stop at a red light, passing violations, speeding, marked lanes violations, no inspection sticker, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. A vehicle driven by Franco was allegedly speeding on Palmer Road when Officer Donahue attempted to make a traffic stop. A police pursuit was terminated however, the vehicle was eventually stopped by police in Havervill and the driver was identified as Sedrick Franco.
- November 15 at around 3:18 a.m., 46-year-old Michael Jablonski of Brimfield was arrested and charged with Trespassing, Disturbing the Peace, and Assault and Battery on a Police Officer. A brief foot pursuit was conducted by Officer Olszta when he observed Jablonski attempting to enter Cumberland Farms after he was trespassing at the property of Cumberland Farms. According to Brimfield police, Jablonski threw his bicycle at the cruiser, attempted to break the window to the cruiser and spit on Officer Olszta.
- November 19 at around 10:40 p.m., 21-year-old Jesus Perez of Indian Orchard was arrested for unlicensed operation, failing to stop for the police, following too closely, and for speeding. A vehicle driven by Perez was allegedly speeding on Sturbridge Road. Officer Sampson pulled the vehicle over but drove away, leading police on a pursuit that ended in Palmer.
- November 27 at around 6:30 p.m., 30-year-old Roberto Roidan of Palmer was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence of liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Child Endangerment While Operating Under the Influence. A motor vehicle crash on Dean Pond Road was investigated by Officer Bouchard and Officer Mucha.
- November 30 at around 1:00 a.m., three people were arrested after a vehicle almost crashed on Palmer Road in front of Officer Olszta. The officer stopped the vehicle and found 30 bags of suspected heroin. The driver, 40-year-old Lynda Sweeney of Three Rivers, was charged with Operating after Suspension, Marked Lanes Violations, and Possession of a Class A Substance- Heroin. The passengers of the vehicle, 41-year-old Charlie Ricko, and 34-year-old Jennifer Brown both of Brimfield, were charged with Possession of a Class A Substance- Heroin.