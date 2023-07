BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Brimfield Police and Brimfield Fire were called to Hollow Road for a vehicle crash.

Brimfield Police says the vehicle crashed off the road. As seen in the photo below, the vehicle landed in an area with a bunch of trees. According to Brimfield Police, the operator has been transported for minor injuries.

Credit: Brimfield Police

Credit: Brimfield Police

It is unknown at this time as to what caused the crash. As more information becomes available, 22News will continue to update this story.