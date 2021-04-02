Brimfield police increase patrols to enforce cell phone driving law

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield Police Department are enforcing the Massachusetts hands-free while driving law.

The Brimfield Police Department was awarded a Municipal Road Safety (MRS) Grant to enforce the law that prohibits drivers from using any electronic device in their vehicles, unless said device is in a “hands-free mode”.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, officers will be in marked and unmarked cars, or possibly standing at intersections to strictly enforce the hands-free while driving law.

Penalty for violating the hands-free law:

1st offense – $100 fine.

2nd offense – $250 fine, plus mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program.

3rd and subsequent offenses – $500 fine, plus insurance surcharge and mandatory completion of distracted driving educational program.

What does this mean for me?

Drivers who are 18 and over

Can only use electronic devices and mobile phones in hands-free mode and are only permitted to touch devices to activate hands-free mode.

to touch devices to activate hands-free mode. Not permitted to hold or support any electronic device/phone.

to hold or support any electronic device/phone. Cannot touch phone except to activate the hands-free mode and can only enable when the device is installed or properly mounted to the windshield, dashboard, or center console in a manner that does not impede the operation of the motor vehicle.

touch phone except to activate the hands-free mode and can only enable when the device is installed or properly mounted to the windshield, dashboard, or center console in a manner that does not impede the operation of the motor vehicle. Not allowed to touch device for texting, emailing, apps, video, or internet use.

to touch device for texting, emailing, apps, video, or internet use. Activation of GPS navigation is permitted when the device is installed or properly mounted.

when the device is installed or properly mounted. Handheld use is allowed only if the vehicle is both stationary and not located in a public travel lane or a bicycle lane, but is not allowed at red lights or stop signs.

if the vehicle is both stationary not located in a public travel lane or a bicycle lane, but is at red lights or stop signs. Voice to text and communication to electronic devices is legal only when device is properly mounted; use of headphone (one ear) is permitted.

Drivers who are under 18