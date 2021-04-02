Brimfield police increase patrols to enforce cell phone driving law

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield Police Department are enforcing the Massachusetts hands-free while driving law.
The Brimfield Police Department was awarded a Municipal Road Safety (MRS) Grant to enforce the law that prohibits drivers from using any electronic device in their vehicles, unless said device is in a “hands-free mode”.
According to the Brimfield Police Department, officers will be in marked and unmarked cars, or possibly standing at intersections to strictly enforce the hands-free while driving law.
Penalty for violating the hands-free law:
- 1st offense – $100 fine.
- 2nd offense – $250 fine, plus mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program.
- 3rd and subsequent offenses – $500 fine, plus insurance surcharge and mandatory completion of distracted driving educational program.
What does this mean for me?
Drivers who are 18 and over
- Can only use electronic devices and mobile phones in hands-free mode and are only permitted to touch devices to activate hands-free mode.
- Not permitted to hold or support any electronic device/phone.
- Cannot touch phone except to activate the hands-free mode and can only enable when the device is installed or properly mounted to the windshield, dashboard, or center console in a manner that does not impede the operation of the motor vehicle.
- Not allowed to touch device for texting, emailing, apps, video, or internet use.
- Activation of GPS navigation is permitted when the device is installed or properly mounted.
- Handheld use is allowed only if the vehicle is both stationary and not located in a public travel lane or a bicycle lane, but is not allowed at red lights or stop signs.
- Voice to text and communication to electronic devices is legal only when device is properly mounted; use of headphone (one ear) is permitted.
Drivers who are under 18
- Are not allowed to use any electronic devices. All phone use while driving is illegal, including use in hands-free mode.