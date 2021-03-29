Brimfield Police looking for information about crash on Sturbridge Road

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Brimfield police are asking for the public’s help to see if anyone witnessed a car crash on Sturbridge Road Monday morning.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, a motor vehicle crash happened at around 8:50 a.m. on Route 20. The police department shared two photos of the accident and is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Chris Ryan at 413-245-3442.

MAP: Sturbridge Road in Brimfield

Sturbridge Road in Brimfield connects to Main Street in Palmer along Route 20.

