BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Brimfield are looking for the public’s help to identify a woman regarding larceny.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, a larceny took place on Friday, January 29 at Brimfield Acres North and police would like to speak with a woman pictured.

If you have any information or can identify the person in the photo, you are asked to call Officer Ryan at 413-245-3442.