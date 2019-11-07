Watch Live
Brimfield police looking for suspects who allegedly approached child

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Brimfield Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly approached a child and asked about selling chickens on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, a Hispanic man and woman both around the ages of 35 to 40 approached a child in the area of Washington Road and Kings Bridge Road and asked about selling chickens.

The two suspects were driving a dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country. If you have seen this vehicle or have any information you are asked to call the Brimfield Police Department at 413-245-7222.

