Brimfield Police reminds residents to be aware of breeding coyote season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield Police is reminding residents to be aware of the breeding season for coyotes.

According to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife the breeding season for coyotes peaks in mid-February, and during April or May coyotes can give birth to 4 or 8 pups in a den. 

The Brimfield Police is reminding residents to expect to see coyotes in Brimfield and give them their space.

The police is also asking residents to keep their pets indoors during the breeding season.

