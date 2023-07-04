BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield Police Department is warning residents of a phone scheme that is currently going on.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, they have been receiving reports of phone solicitation for police and fire fundraising.

The Brimfield Police and Brimfield Fire Departments are not currently involved in or doing any fundraising and do not solicit over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, do not give any money or personal information to the person and report it immediately.