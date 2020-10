BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Town officials on Tuesday established hours for those looking to go trick-or-treating in Brimfield this Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brimfield Board of Selectman agreed to set trick-or-treating hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Halloween on October 31.

Officials are reminding residents who do go trick-or-treating to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the state Department of Public Health.

