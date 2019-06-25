Brimfield veteran: I was the last one to get hit in deadly New Hampshire crash

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man who is facing charges in a deadly motorcycle crash is now back in New Hampshire after waving extradition during his arraignment in Springfield on Monday.

Steven Lewis is still trying to process what happened. In many respects, he’s still in shock. He and his group of JarHeads Motorcycle Club members had just left an American Legion. Lewis said they were only about 50 yards up the road when a truck towing a large flatbed trailer came up over a crest and across the center line.

“I was the last one to get hit by the trailer as it spun by,” Lewis told 22News. “I don’t know how I did it. I landed on a piece of asphalt with no debris, no pieces of the bike or anything.”

Lewis managed to walk away with just a few scrapes and bruises but his best friend, Dan Pereira of Riverside, Rhode Island, wasn’t so lucky. He is one of the seven people who were killed in the crash.

“I think in the 40 years I knew Dan, I only seen him mad once,” Lewis said.

The two met each other while serving in the military. Lewis said Pereira wasn’t just a fellow marine, he was his teacher. In fact, he was teaching him right to the end.

“He just shook his head and said, ‘see I’m always teaching you,’” said Lewis. “‘I’m always teaching you. You never learn, do you? What are you going to do? What are you going to do without me?’ I’m gonna have to find out.”

Lewis said he plans to travel to Rhode Island this week for Pereira’s burial.