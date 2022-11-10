AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam’s Doering Middle School held its annual ‘Bring a Vet to School Day,’ ahead of Veterans Day on Friday.

“Thanking our veterans for everything they’ve done for us and our country and that they put themselves on the line so we can live freely,” said Bridget Loughlin, a student.

Doering Middle School in Agawam honored those who’ve served our country, with National Bring a Vet to School Day. In an event the school participates in annually, student volunteers gave guests a boutonnière.

“They’ve actually fought and put all their support into our country, and I would like to thank them when I put flowers on them,” said Adisa Katica, a student.

Daniel Bishop entered the Marine Corps 63 years ago. He appreciates the event and speaking with the students, “The kids have a lot of great questions and then at the end, they write you letters, they send you letters thanking you, so it’s fun.”

Bishop says events of this nature, that educate young students are especially important during a time when the country is so politically divided.

The organizer for this event says she’s proud of the support shown by the Agawam community to veterans not just on Veterans Day but throughout the year.

“I can say, we’re involved in Wreathes across America, our community really is involved. Agawam is terrific, there was a ceremony yesterday at an elementary school,” teacer Kathleen Goyette-Jediny told 22News.

The students at Doering Middle School took it all in, from the demonstrations to the speeches.

“Someone was in the Air Force Reserve, someone was in the Vietnam War and I’m learning a lot about veterans today,” said student Vladrez Nichenko.

Gianna Cardaropoli, a student, told 22News, “I like talking to them and seeing what their stories are about and who they are and how they fight for us and support us, and let us be free.”

Bring a Vet to School Day is a proud intersection of education and honor for those that sacrifice everything for our country.