HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People attending the Valley Blue Sox game next Wednesday are encouraged to bring along their pets for the fundraising event Bark in the Park.

Well-behaved pets on leashes will be able to attend the Blue Sox game on Wednesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. Pet tickets will be sold at $5 and proceeds from the event will go towards the Foundation for TJO Animals to help animals in need. Tickets can be bought in advance on the Blue Sox website.

“We are excited to join forces with the Valley Blue Sox for Bark in the Park,” said Elizabeth Staples, Founder of The Good Dog Spot. “This event allows pet owners to enjoy a fun-filled evening at the game while supporting a great cause. The funds raised will go a long way in providing care and assistance to animals in our community.”

Dogs will also be able to participate in a special parade during the seventh inning. Pet-related vendors, swag bags and giveaways will also be available throughout the game.

Organizers of the event ask all pets to be healthy and not show signs of contagious illness. Flexi leads are prohibited at the game.