CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are working to put out a building fire on Britton Street in Chicopee Sunday morning.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Britton Street is closed while crews are working to put out the fire. It is asked that drivers use another route when traveling.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.