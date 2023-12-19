SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield native and singer-actress, Ta’Nika Gibson, will perform for the preschoolers at Square One with a private holiday sing-a-long on Tuesday.

Gibson is a graduate of The MacDuffie School, New York University, and the Eastman School of Music and is best known for her role in Iron Fist, The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and Bull before making her Broadway debut in “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” according to Square One.

Gibson has shared stories about her abusive childhood and credits most of her success to the love and support that she received later from her adoptive family. She works with “You Gotta Believe,” which is a non-profit organization that works to find adoptive families for older youth in foster care who have the hardest time finding a forever home. They do this by strengthening their connections with supportive adults they already know.

The children at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center have a new-found interest in opera, so they will enjoy Gibson’s performance at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Square One has been committed to ensuring that all children and families have the opportunity to succeed at school, at work, and in life by providing educational programs, family support services, health and fitness resources, and a voice in the community since 1883.