Bronx man convicted of role in large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal grand jury on Wednesday found a Bronx man guilty for his role in a large-scale drug conspiracy that trafficked large amounts of heroin and fentanyl into Springfield.

According to the Department of Justice, the jury convicted 35-year-old Richard Rosario of one count of conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Sentencing has been scheduled for June 29.

Rosario is said to have traveled routinely to a heroin mill at 152 Lebanon Street in Springfield where he and others packaged kilos of heroin to be distributed for a drug trafficking organization in Springfield led by Alberto Marte.

Authorities say the Marte drug trafficking organization had direct contact with heroin suppliers in the Dominican Republic. On a monthly basis, members of the organization trafficked between eight to 20 kilos of heroin to the Springfield area.

Marte and 11 others have pleaded guilty to crimes in connection with their roles within the organization.

On September 22, 2016, police executed a search warrant at the heroin mill and found 1.7 kilograms of heroin, some of which were mixed with fentanyl, according to evidence shown in court. There was also evidence that Rosario and others had packaged 1.5 kilograms of heroin in addition to what was found by police during the search.

Rosario could spend more than 10 years in prison, a minimum of five years of supervised release and pay a fine of up to $10 million.