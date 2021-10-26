Brother Terrence celebrates 40th anniversary as host of The Chalice of Salvation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past 40 years, Brother Terrence Scanlon has been the host and executive producer for “The Chalice of Salvation,” the weekly hourlong church service 22News broadcasts at 10:00 a.m. every Sunday morning.

The Chalice of Salvation first went on the air back in 1957, 64 years ago. Brother Terrence became host in 1981 and has been the host and executive producer ever since.

Brother Terrence told 22News what’s been most gratifying for him over the years, “The greatest satisfaction of course is our congregation, our viewing community. To know that the people that can’t get out for religious exercises and masses and our masses we do on Sunday, it’s very important for them to see scripture, to see the mass, to see our various celebrants.”

Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m., the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese will honor Brother Terrence Scanlon with a Mass at St Michael’s Cathedral. 22News will broadcast the Thursday Mass on Chalice of Salvation, Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m.

As Brother Terrence Scanlon continues his good work on the Challice of Salvation, 22News’ high regard for him is reflected daily in his place along the 22News Walk of Fame at the entrance to our building.