Bruins fans buy merchandise ahead of Stanley Cup

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – After sweeping The Carolina Hurricanes in The Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Bruins have clinched a spot in The Stanley Cup Final.

Fans went to Dick’s Sporting Goods in West Springfield Friday morning to stock up on merchandise to wear while they root for their team in the championship.

As soon as you walked into Dick’s Sporting Goods it was a sea of black and gold from jersey’s to hats to other Eastern Conference championship gear that fans are buying to watch the Bruins defend the Garden in The Stanley Cup.

22News spoke with West Springfield resident Chris Faloretti who was the first in line at Dick’s Friday morning. He said the Bruins will be ready to play regardless of when Game 1 is scheduled.

“Hopefully everything goes good. Hopefully, the playoff won’t be as long but I’m excited! Good to see them back in it and I hope they can pull it off.” Faloretti said.

West Springfield resident Rolf Eickelberg was buying several shirts and hats for his whole family of Bruins fans.

“My son, wife, grandkids, everybody is, it’s a great time to be a Bruins fans everyone is doing well.” Eickelberg said.

A great time to be a fan of any Boston sports team, this will be the appearance of the 18th final for a Boston team in the last 19 years.

When the team’s clinch they usually win, Boston teams have won 12 championships since 2000.

Bruins are doing that hockey in The Stanley Cup! I’ll bring you reaction from fans who were stocking up on gear early this morning at Dicks Sporting Goods on @WWLP22News starting at 5. pic.twitter.com/dPqT0gFSTE— Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) May 17, 2019

When you realize it’s Friday – and the #NHLBruins are Eastern Conference champions… pic.twitter.com/TQjFzAkzMY— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 17, 2019

