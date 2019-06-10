Bruins fans hopeful for a Game 7 back in Boston

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s do or die for the Boston Bruins Sunday night as they look to force a Game 7 at TD Garden in Boston Wednesday night.

Sunday night’s Game 6 is a must win for the Bruins as they face-off against the St. Louis Blues. And fans are ready for the Bruins to bring home another win for a chance at the Stanley Cup Championship title.

Bruins fans made their way to local bars Sunday night to see the Bruins get the job done.

“You have to know it’s absolutely amazing being a Boston fan,” said Samantha Maynard of 733 Bar & Grille in Chicopee. “Like there’s no better feeling in the world than being able to see your team, again, making it to the champions.”

The Bruins came into Sunday night’s game behind in the series 3 games to 2. If they beat the Blues — it’ll be Bruins’ 8th win on the road in the playoffs.

With the Stanley Cup Final on the line, Bruins fans are excited for Sunday night’s Game 6 — hopeful for a win.

Brad Thompson of Springfield told 22News, “It’s awesome! Gotta support the local bars and watch the Bruins play. It’s the Stanley Cup, gotta bring home another championship to Boston.”

The Bruins currently have a lead 2-0 in Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues.