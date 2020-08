SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -- The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert through Tuesday evening, for damaging wind, the potential for tornadoes and flooding rain with Tropical Storm Isaias.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for all of western Massachusetts from noon today until 8 a.m. Wednesday. While heavy rain is possible anywhere, the higher rainfall totals should end up west of the Connecticut River.