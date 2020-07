BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Blandford Fire Department worked to put out a brush fire on Beagle Club Road Thursday night.

According to the Blandford Fire Department, the fire burnt a little over an acre that was 12 to 18 inches deep.

Otis, Westover, DCR Districts 10, 11, and 12, Russell, Becket, Tolland, and Hinsdale Rehab all assisted with the fire.