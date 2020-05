HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Holland Police are advising residents to avoid the area of Stafford Road due to a large brush fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Holland Police Department, the brush fire is in the area of Stafford Road and Howlett Drive. Police say no homes have been affected at this time.

Multiple fire departments are assisting and Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and North Brookfield Police Department are assisting with the drone deployment.