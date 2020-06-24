Brush fire in Southwick nearly out as firefighters work on it for fourth day

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The majority of a brush fire that started over the weekend at Shaker Farms in Southwick has been controlled and extinguished Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Southwick Fire Department Chief Russ Anderson told 22News crews were able to contain about 80 percent of the brush fire Tuesday and are hoping to have it all out by Wednesday.

Firefighters have been working to contain the 14-acre brush fire since it began at 1 p.m., Saturday, not far from Shaker Farms Country Club. No one was hurt and no homes or businesses were affected.

Chief Russ told 22News the hot weather and humid wind have been contributing to the fire’s spread, making it difficult for crews to fully contain it. State Police and National Guard helicopters have been very helpful in the process of getting water from the Connecticut River.

Chief Russ said he’s hoping for some rain or cooler weather soon to allow firefighters to completely put the fire out.