PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department received several calls about a brush fire on the side of the Mass Pike on Saturday.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. Engine 161 and car 161 were sent to mile marker 59.4 eastbound on the Mass Pike for a brush fire that was alongside the guardrail, according to the Palmer Fire Department.

The fire was put out quickly before it reached the woodline and the cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.