Brush fire risk in Massachusetts remains high after ongoing dry weather persists

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – While there was no Red Flag Warning issued in Massachusetts Monday, the ongoing dry weather means our risk of brush fire remains high.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

22News spoke with the Agawam fire department who said the town is currently allowing open burning to licensed individuals.

But, this can change depending on weather conditions.

Chief Alan Sirois of the Agawam Fire Department told 22News, “Our officers look at the weather conditions and make a determination based on the weather conditions and guidance from the state whether open burning would be permitted on that day or not.”

According to Mass.gov, an adult should always be present and attend the fire until it is completely extinguished.

Keep children and pets a safe distance away and burn away from any utility lines.