Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop recognized for 30 years in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The longevity of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop in Springfield’s South End neighborhood hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Mayor Domenic Sarno stopped by the Main Street landmark Friday in recognition of the store’s 30th anniversary.

The Mayor is no stranger to the iconic neighborhood store at the corner of Main and Wilcox streets. However, on Friday he brought along a proclamation honoring the Glantz brothers who founded the smoke shop back in 1991.

“The Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop offering service to their customers. They’re more like friends and that’s the way it should be,” said Mayor Sarno.

“We want to thank all the people, the residents of Springfield, especially in the South End, thank you,” said David Glantz, Co-owner of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop.

Within moments of the Mayoral Proclamation, it was back to business at Buckeye Brothers, a very busy neighborhood store with a large clientele.