CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Buckley Boulevard in Chicopee is closed while crews work to put out a structure fire.
According to police, Chicopee fire crews are actively working to put out a fire on Buckley Boulevard Thursday evening. The road is closed at this time while crews work to put out the fire.
Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes while they work to get the fire under control. We will continue to update this story as soon as information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.