CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Buckley Boulevard in Chicopee is closed while crews work to put out a structure fire.

According to police, Chicopee fire crews are actively working to put out a fire on Buckley Boulevard Thursday evening. The road is closed at this time while crews work to put out the fire.

Courtesy of Chicopee Police Department

Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes while they work to get the fire under control. We will continue to update this story as soon as information becomes available.