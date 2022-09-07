SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Bud Williams has been re-elected as representative of the 11th Hampden District.

Incumbent Bud Williams came out victorious against challenger Jynai McDonald and right now will not face off against a Republican candidate in November. According to the Springfield City Clerk’s office, Williams received 63 percent of the vote.

Williams has served as representative of the 11th Hampden district since his first election in 2016 and was re-elected in both 2018 and 2020. Williams told 22News that voter support is important to him and he appreciates the opportunity to accomplish more for the district he serves.

“As we go forward, a new courthouse, definitely. A new governor coming in and hopefully that’ll be Maura Healy, her administration will make that a top priority” said Williams.

He also emphasized the importance of addressing the inequities that currently exist between the eastern and western parts of the state, primarily focusing on the East West Rail. In addition to making Western Massachusetts a top priority, Williams also seeks to provide more opportunities to minority communities.