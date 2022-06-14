SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts representatives are outraged over racist texts received by the Local 12 Plumbers Union.

A text was sent to 2,000 Local 12 Plumbers Union members on Monday with a racist description referencing the Juneteenth Holiday.

State Representative Bud Williams spoke with 22News about the disrespectful and unprofessional texts.

“Very hurtful and in this day in age, we still have these screwballs playing with a day I worked very hard to make a national holiday, and rightfully so,” Representative Williams said.

June 19th marks the 157th anniversary of the last African American slaves being freed in the Country.

Massachusetts passed a bill making Juneteenth a state holiday in 2020, making this year the second holiday celebrated across the Commonwealth.