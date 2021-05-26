Budget debate to bring more funding to western Massachusetts schools

BOSTON (WWLP) – Wednesday was day two of the budget debate in the state Senate.

This is expected to be a big-budget cycle for the western part of the state because so far the Senate has directed an additional $4 million for rural school aid.

Schools across the Commonwealth are currently seeing declining enrollment an issue that’s new for most but for schools in the western part of the state, it’s been happening for years now.

Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds has been leading the charge on Beacon Hill to provide rural schools with more funding and this session Senator Hinds was able to secure an additional $4 million in the budget.

“And so this has been helpful for making sure every kid has access to technology and down the line and so we’ve heard a lot of positive feedback,” Senator Hinds told 22News.

Senator Hinds said his work on this issue is not done yet. He’s hoping his colleagues will also direct more funding for rural school transportation.

Now, Wednesday was day two of the budget debate. Lawmakers are expected to return to the building on Thursday to continue their discussion.