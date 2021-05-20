Budget proposal for Springfield 2022 fiscal year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno revealed his budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year on Thursday.

Mayor Sarno compared their plans for the budget this year to the strategy they took after the June 1st tornado 10 years ago. The grand total is $755,699,548, which is about a 4 percent increase from last year, meaning the city has $28 million more to work with.

Mayor Sarno said he believes this budget approach is sustainable and will help lead to job creation, economic development, and more business relief, “You spend what you have to spend for the residents and the business community, we track it all and then you go after the reimbursement. So its a good strong, budget that moves us forward.”

Mayor Sarno said his proposal does not include any layoffs or budget cuts for any department.

Another $13 million is included for the school department this year compared to last year for a total of $491,696,545. He also mentioned funding to improve the downtown district, in particular the MassMutual Center and building the new Civic Center garage.

Mayor Sarno is hopeful that the city council accepts the budget proposal so they can move forward. The budget will not dip into any reserves or “rainy day” funds.