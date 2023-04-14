WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – High school seniors at Westfield High School will be learning budgeting and savings skills at the Credit for Life Fair on Friday.

The seniors will get to pretend that they are 25 years old for the day and they get to choose a career and receive a credit score, according to a news release from Westfield Bank. Their chosen career will come with an annual salary, and the goal for each student is to visit over 15 booths.

Some examples of the booths that they will visit are housing, transportation, clothing, utilities, food & nutrition, and more. After each senior visits all of the booths, they will have to check out to see how they managed their monthly spending.

Some of the students will have to go back to the booths to reduce the amount that they initially spent because they cannot afford it.

The fair will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Westfield High School on Friday.